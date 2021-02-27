State adds 33 COVID deaths

An additional 963 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 33 more Hoosiers have died from the virus.

Those totals bring the number of cases in the state to 660,071 and the number of deaths to 12,098, the Indiana State Department of Health said Friday.

In Allen County, 56 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total 35,806 cases. Allen County's death toll remained at 632 as no new deaths were reported Friday by the county's health department.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were reported, so the death toll remained at 75.

A total of 7,942,952 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 60 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if no access to a computer or assistance is required.

As of Friday, 963,225 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 531,962 are fully vaccinated.