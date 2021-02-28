1,200 boxes of food given away

The local Laotian community stepped up to help its neighbors in need Saturday, running the second of food box giveaways from the Buddha Temple Worship Center on Decatur Road.

“They contacted us and needed help,” Noy Vongphachanh said as he helped direct a steady stream of cars through the temple's small parking lot. He was referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Family food box program, which was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The program helps farmers sell their produce while aiding families who have suffered economically.

This time around, the temple was delivered 1,200 food boxes, double the amount it received last month. Although no market value was assigned to the box, volunteer Elizabeth Thongkoth estimated the groceries cost between $30 and $40.

In the box were apples, onions, potatoes, a gallon of milk, a pack of hot dogs, chicken tacos, sour cream, cottage cheese and a block of cheese.

Thongkoth and 10-year-old son Paxton helped hoist boxes into vehicles.

“It's not just for Laotian people, but the people in the community. We want to reach out to the people,” Thongkoth said.

Tonia Creech, a child care owner, pulled her big green pickup through the line, driving away with 50 food boxes she was going to deliver to her child care families.

“I appreciate it,” said Creech, who has families hard hit by the pandemic. “The parents need it more, and I just want to help when I can.”

Vongphachanh said he believed the food giveaway would be repeated monthly. The food was distributed through the COVID-19 Lao Community Response Team, according to an email.

jduffy@jg.net