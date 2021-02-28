Allen virus cases up 44

Another 44 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

That brings Allen County's total cases to 35,850 and 632 deaths.

Statewide, another 897 Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana's total cases to 660,942, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release. A total of 12,125 residents have died.

Vaccinations of Hoosiers age 60 and older continue, the state department of health said, as do vaccinations of health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov. Those who do not have access to a computer or require assistance should call 211.

As of Saturday, 552,241 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 981,769 have received their first shot.

