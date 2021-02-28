At 20, Hoosier twins finally meet

Twenty-year-old Mikayla Voris likes riding horses. So does Reagan Birr, 20. Voris has her own horse; Birr has two. Voris is taking steps toward a career in veterinary medicine. That career has crossed Birr's mind as her eventual life path as she develops a pet-care business.

The two also share DNA, as do all identical twins.

But they didn't know they were related until recently, when Voris, of Columbia City, and Birr, of Nappanee, were connected by an online company that works with adoptees and others seeking to be reunited with their birth parents.

Voris and Birr met for the first time Jan. 3 in a coffee shop in North Webster, roughly halfway between their homes.

“It was a ton of fun,” Voris said of the meeting. “It was weird at first. She looks like me and acts like me, and we have a lot of things the same.

“We just kind of talked and talked, and asked a lot of questions, and talked a little bit about how weird it was for both of us to be there.”

But the two got along right away, said Birr, as she also did when she met her and her sister's birth parents a couple of weeks earlier.

“It went very well,” she said of that meeting, acknowledging she had a few butterflies beforehand. “I was surprised at how well it went. They were very nice.”

The young women's story began when their mother, Dawn Voris, now 58, had a rather late-in-life pregnancy. Because of circumstances that included illness during the pregnancy and financial instability, she and her husband, Clint, decided to place one of the twins for adoption, while the other remained with the couple.

“We had always planned to tell Mikayla when she was old enough to handle it,” Dawn Voris said. They considered doing so when Mikayla turned 18, she said, but that birthday came and went.

Then, in December, Dawn Voris was contacted by a representative of BirthParent Finder.com who said the company was working with Birr, who would like to meet her birth parents.

The Vorises set up a meeting at that coffee shop.

“It was really an amazing couple of hours,” Dawn Voris said. “When I first saw her walk in, my heart just sank. Every day I had thought about her. Every day.” But she had kept her heartbreak quiet for two decades.

Birr said she had known she was adopted and had a twin sister “for a long time.” She got interested in locating her birth parents when her other sister, Gabby Birr, also adopted, began a search.

But Mikayla didn't have a clue. Her mother and father decided to tell her the story a few days after Christmas.

“Her dad is a real jokester, and she thought we were pulling her leg,” Dawn said. “But then she was really happy. ... I was worried that when we told her, she wouldn't take it like she did. She understood why we were having to do it in the first place.”

Birr also understood quickly that she was not placed for adoption because she was unwanted, Dawn Voris said. “We had waited until later in life to have kids, so they were definitely wanted,” she said.

Birr said she was glad she had found BirthParent Finder.com. She knew the basic relevant information, she said. But she was a little worried about how to go about the introductions.

“I'm glad I got help professionally,” she said.

Jay Rosenzweig, founder of the online company, said he has handled other cases of twins separated at birth. The company worked on about 200 cases last year, which was especially busy partly because of the pandemic, he said.

Some people used more time at home to start searches. Others worried COVID-19 might mean that they'd never get to know their parents should the disease take them.

The company uses both traditional data from online searches as well as DNA to match families, Rosenzweig said. Documentation is provided so parties know the match is genuine, he said.

“Dawn (Voris) is a very strong person,” Rosenzweig said, crediting her for steering the situation in a positive direction.

“This has been the best experience,” he said.

Searches provided by birthparentfinder.com cost on average $1,500, but the company also does some for a reduced rate or free, as was done in this case, he added.

Birr said she was grateful to her adoptive parents for giving her a good foundation in a Christian home and the chance to grow up on a farm.

Now, Birr said, she wants to tell other people they're not alone when they're searching for their birth family.

“You can feel very alone,” Birr said. “But there are people out there who can help you.”

Both said they were happy to have found each other and plan to stay in touch.

“We feel like we're going to be best friends,” Mikayla Voris said.

And maybe a bit more, as Birr sees it. “It's like having a new family member for the rest of your life.”

