Crowd comes indoors for Expo

The manager of Fort Wayne’s annual Outdoor Expo said Saturday he’s pleased with how successful and upbeat the show is this year.

“It’s just been a pure joy; we’re grateful to be able to do it,” Expo Manager Dave Marquart said. “We set a record attendance (Friday) and today’s off to a great start. Everybody’s in a great mood, everybody’s happy just to get back out and do a show again and feel somewhat normal.”

Hundreds of guests eager for a taste of warmer weather traipsed through the annual expo Saturday, browsing all manner of outdoor equipment from RVs and ATVs to kayaks and fishing gear.

It’s a show that’s existed under various names for 66 years, Marquart said.

Rebecca Rowland, owner of Vivacious Elements, made the nearly 11-hour trek north from Hampton, Virginia, to showcase her “Haute Pads,” a multipurpose kitchen cloth.

“We came here because Virginia is still shut down. We haven’t been able to do a show since 2019,” she said.

The lengthy voyage seemed worth it, as Rowland said her booth saw a steady stream of visitors Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne Outfitters participates in the Outdoor Expo every year as a way to reach customers particularly interested in fishing and kayaking, owner Cara Hall said. This year she said the crowd was larger than normal.

“There’s a lot of people here who are so anxious to get out of the house,” she said. “They’re not all shopping, but they just want to get out and check things out.”

Although he didn’t have a specific attendance count, Marquart said he’s pleased with the expo’s success this year. But some vendors’ stock might be in limited supply, he added.

“It’s definitely a buying show. If you want something, get your butt out here and get it, because if you order something new it may be six months, it may be a year,” he said.

The Outdoor Expo is open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

