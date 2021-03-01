Developer pulls application for West State housing project

The developer of a controversial multifamily housing project on West State Boulevard has withdrawn its application.

The proposal from Neuhaus Properties LLC of Fort Wayne, represented by Martin J. Henry, originally was for a rezoning and approval of a primary development plan for 48 units in six new buildings and eventual renovation of a building used as a church.

Henry is a brother of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Neighbors objected to the density of the site and said it was unsuitable because it is mostly wooded, with wetlands and elevation changes. Residents also contended the development would impinge upon an area known as Log Cabin Park.

The proposal, which was deferred after a previous public hearing, was to be heard at the March 8 meeting of the Wayne Plan Commission.

