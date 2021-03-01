Ice rink closes for season

Amanda Mangan stepped off the Headwaters Park ice rink Sunday afternoon with her 4-year-old son, Donovan, whose pants and green sweatshirt were soaked from falls on the melting ice.

Although his brother was ready to call it quits because his feet hurt from skating Saturday, Donovan was back on the refrigerated rink within minutes, wet clothes and all.

The beginner skater's endurance surprised his mother.

“I thought he was done for the day 20 minutes ago,” Mangan said, calling Donovan a daredevil. “He's doing really well.”

Perhaps Donovan was wise to cram more minutes on the ice. The outdoor skating rink ended its 18th season Sunday night.

More than 24,000 skaters visited the attraction this season, down from almost 36,000 skaters the previous year, said Geoff Paddock, executive director of Headwaters Park Alliance.

Paddock was pleased with the turnout given the venue operated under pandemic protocols, including capacity limits.

The health regulations made reopening a challenge, Paddock said, but “we felt it was important to keep the tradition going.”

Trends this year included more people skating during nonpeak hours and shorter visits among skaters, Paddock said.

On busy days, capacity restrictions meant people had to wait for their chance to skate.

Paddock credited two entities for helping the venue open during the pandemic – the Downtown Improvement District as season sponsor and Old National Bank for supporting six free skate days for children.

In previous years, Sharon Cornett of Ossian said her family would take advantage of free skate days, becoming weekly visitors of the downtown Fort Wayne attraction.

Although her family didn't visit the rink as often this year, Cornett said she appreciated it was open. Her daughter and a few of her friends were skating Sunday as a belated 16th birthday celebration, Cornett said.

“We had to get it in before they closed,” Cornett said, reading on a bench as the girls made laps on the ice.

Socializing also brought the Tapia family of Fort Wayne to the rink. Cesar and Shelby Tapia's 8-year-old son, Braiden, had a play date.

This would be Braiden's first time ice skating, his mother said, and only his father was considering joining him on the ice.

“I'm not a very good ice skater, so we'll see how this goes,” Cesar Tapia said.

The ice rink closed Sunday because it takes at least three to four weeks to prepare the venue for warm-weather events, Paddock said.

He is hopeful festivals can proceed this year, he said, adding discussions are underway.

Paddock noted an event is scheduled for April 24. Whether that will be able to happen is uncertain, he said, “but we want to be ready.”

