Library saw virus-related declines in several areas

The Allen County Public Library saw COVID-19-related declines averaging 30% in several key areas, partly because of closures and limits on hours, the system's preliminary annual report for 2020 says.

The pandemic closed the main library in downtown Fort Wayne for nine weeks and limited occupancy for 11, the report found. The branches spent 11 to 15 weeks closed and five to nine weeks with limited hours.

The closures amounted to about 25% of the system's normal service hours. The declines came in circulation, wireless internet usage; computer reservations and visits, the report says, as the library moved to serve patrons through curbside pickup and drop-off of materials.

Some of the 2020 findings were presented Thursday to the library's board of directors and filed with the Indiana State Library as required.

However, the full report is considered preliminary and was not released to the public, said Stephanny Smith, library spokeswoman,

"The report is not final until it has been vetted and posted by the Indiana State Library on its website at www.in.gov/library. That typically happens in June of each year," she said in an email.

Despite the pandemic, the library's collection of print books increased from 2.49 million in 2019 to 2.53 million in 2020, library officials said in a news release. That's an increase of 40,000 books.

The largest area of growth in 2020 came in the number of electronic materials available to library users, a response to public demand, the release says.

In 2019, ACPL offered 780,358 titles through Hoopla and Overdrive. In 2020 that figure increased to 984,460 titles -- electronic books, audio books and streamed entertainment. Overall, in 2020, the use of the Library’s digital materials increased about 15%.

The release also says the library also switched much of its in-person programming to virtual programming, delivering 824 programs by live or recorded virtual means. The virtual programming audience amounted to about 67,000 views or attendees.

