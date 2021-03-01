The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 01, 2021 8:30 pm

    Sheriff's department adds 90 defibrillators

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County Sheriff's Department has added 90 new defibrillator units to police vehicles, the department announced today.

    Eighty of the AED units were purchased using $119,600 funds from the sheriff's commissary account. Ten were donated by Bolt for the Heart, an Indiana nonprofit that works to place AED units in law enforcement patrol cars.

    The department received 17 of the new AED units on Feb. 19 and used one to save a jail inmate's life on Feb. 22, the news release said. The remaining units were delivered today. 

    Coupled with existing units, the sheriff's department will have 12 AEDs at the Allen County Jail, four at the Allen County Courthouse and 60 in department patrol cars. 

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story