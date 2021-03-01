Sheriff's department adds 90 defibrillators

The Allen County Sheriff's Department has added 90 new defibrillator units to police vehicles, the department announced today.

Eighty of the AED units were purchased using $119,600 funds from the sheriff's commissary account. Ten were donated by Bolt for the Heart, an Indiana nonprofit that works to place AED units in law enforcement patrol cars.

The department received 17 of the new AED units on Feb. 19 and used one to save a jail inmate's life on Feb. 22, the news release said. The remaining units were delivered today.

Coupled with existing units, the sheriff's department will have 12 AEDs at the Allen County Jail, four at the Allen County Courthouse and 60 in department patrol cars.

