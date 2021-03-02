FORT WAYNE / ALLEN COUNTY

United Ways honor local volunteer

The Indiana United Ways recently honored Ronald Turpin of Fort Wayne with the 2021 Lawrence Castaldi Award for volunteer leadership. Turpin recently completed a fourth consecutive term as the Indiana United Ways board president and remains a member of the Indiana United Ways board of directors.

A statement from the Indiana United Ways said Turpin's pragmatic and prepared leadership style were instrumental in the Indiana United Ways launching a long-term modernization process.

“Service above self, that is the epitome of Ron. Ron's dedication to the work of United Ways across the state of Indiana is unmatched, his compassion for residents of this state is unmatched,” Pam Ottersbach, Indiana United Ways board chairwoman, said in a statement.

“You do not have the opportunity in life to come across many individuals who are as genuine as Ron. I am one of the lucky ones who will forever be grateful. I do not know anyone who is more deserving of this recognition.”

Webcast to help veterans avoid fraud

The Honor Flight National Network will co-host a live webcast at 7 p.m. March 9 with sponsor AARP.

Experts in fighting fraud will explore the top scams targeting veterans and military families this year, a news release said.

The event is titled “Operation Protect Veterans: On a mission to support Veterans.” To register to attend, go to bit.ly/3pPLtH7.

Apartment complex to aid nonprofits

Three Rivers Luxury Apartments will host a grand unveiling from 1 to 5 p.m. March 9 to showcase recent upgrades.

The Beitel Group and The Scharf group will present $12,500 in donations to Fort Wayne nonprofits: $5,000 to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, $5,000 to the Embassy Theatre and $2,500 to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

The property is managed by Drucker + Falk.

Sheriff adds 90 defibrillator units

The Allen County Sheriff's Department has added 90 new defibrillator units to police vehicles, the department announced.

Eighty of the AED units were purchased using $119,600 funds from the sheriff's commissary account.

Ten were donated by Bolt for the Heart, an Indiana nonprofit that works to place AED units in law enforcement patrol cars.

The department received 17 of the new AED units on Feb. 19 and used one to save a jail inmate's life on Feb. 22, Monday's news release said. The remaining units were delivered Monday.

Coupled with existing units, the sheriff's department will have 12 AEDs at the Allen County Jail, four at the Allen County Courthouse and 60 in department patrol cars.

– Journal Gazette