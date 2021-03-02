Father charged in death of girl, 1

A Fort Wayne man was charged Monday in connection with the death of his 17-month-old daughter last week.

Michael T. Allen, 31, was charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent causing death, in connection with the Feb. 25 death of Kaivonni Lynn Vachon.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, the Allen County coroner's office said Monday.

According to court documents, at 12:55 a.m., police said Allen took the unconscious child to a fire station on East Rudisill Boulevard before she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Charging documents allege Allen told a Fort Wayne police officer who responded to the fire station that he put the child to bed about 10 or 10:30 p.m. Allen said the victim was “stiff and not breathing” when he checked on her later that night.

Allen allegedly told police that the victim was fine throughout the day – but had thrown up during the day after eating.

Kaivonni Lynn Vachon died of blunt force injuries to the abdomen, the coroner's office said.

She is Allen County's seventh homicide victim this year.

According to court documents, the autopsy showed that the girl's injuries “would only be caused by, 'hard, direct force by something the size of a fist, knee or elbow.'”

The autopsy indicated Kaivonni died within 10 to 15 minutes of suffering the injury.

A New Haven police officer also spoke with Kayla Vachon, the victim's mother, court documents said. Vachon said when she left home about 3 p.m. for a 12-hour work shift, her daughter seemed normal.

Vachon told police she texted Allen about 9:30 p.m. to check on the toddler and he replied that she was OK.

“Kayla returned to work, but when she turned her phone back on around 11:59 p.m., she had several missed calls from Michael, at which time she called him back and he stated the victim was deceased,” court documents said.

When asked by investigators about what caused Kaivonni's death, Allen allegedly told investigators he thought it could have been the vomiting.

He did not admit to hitting the child.

“When confronted about the victim's injuries, the defendant stated he had no other explanation,” court documents said.

