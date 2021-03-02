Housing proposal gets pulled

The developer of a controversial multifamily housing project on West State Boulevard has withdrawn its application.

The proposal from Neuhaus Properties LLC of Fort Wayne, represented by Martin J. Henry, originally was for a rezoning and approval of a primary development plan for 48 units in six new buildings and eventual renovation of a building used as a church.

Henry is a brother of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

The 7.78-acre site is now zoned single-family residential.

Neighbors objected to the density of the plans for the site and said it was unsuitable because it is mostly wooded, with wetlands and elevation changes. Residents also contended the development would impinge upon an unusual residential area known as Log Cabin Park.

The development proposal, deferred at a previous public hearing, was to be heard at the March 8 meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission. The developer said more time was needed to confer with neighbors and adjust plans.

A meeting took place Feb. 19, when neighbors were presented informal plans for 16 apartments in two buildings, said Gayenel Willcutts of the Log Cabin Park Association.

But that idea dissipated when neighbors learned some of their front yards would be needed for right-of-way.

The request to withdraw was submitted Feb. 25. Planning rules require six months before a “substantially similar” proposal can be submitted and three months before a different proposal can be submitted.

Part of the land is now occupied by a Church of the Nazarene. A plan for building's future use has not been disclosed, neighbors said.

