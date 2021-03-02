Library use drops 30% amid COVID

The Allen County Public Library saw COVID-19-related declines in usage averaging 30% in several key areas, partly because of closures and limits on hours, the system's preliminary annual report for 2020 says.

The pandemic closed the main library in downtown Fort Wayne for nine weeks and limited occupancy for 11 weeks, the report found. The branches spent 11 to 15 weeks closed and five to nine weeks with limited hours, depending on the location.

The closures amounted to about 25% of the system's normal service hours. The declines came in circulation, wireless internet usage, computer reservations and visits, the report says.

The library moved to serve patrons through curbside pickup and drop-off of materials.

Some of the 2020 findings were presented Thursday to the library's board of directors and filed with the Indiana State Library, as required.

The full report is considered preliminary and was not released to the public, however, said Stephanny Smith, library spokeswoman,

“The report is not final until it has been vetted and posted by the Indiana State Library on its website at www.in.gov/library. That typically happens in June of each year,” she said in an email.

Despite the pandemic, the library's collection of print books increased by 40,000 – from 2.49 million in 2019 to 2.53 million in 2020, library officials said in a news release.

The library's largest growth last year came in the number of electronic materials available to library users, a response to public demand, the release says.

In 2019, ACPL offered 780,358 titles through Hoopla and Overdrive. In 2020, that figure increased to 984,460 titles – electronic books, audio books and streamed entertainment. Overall, in 2020, the use of the library's digital materials increased about 15%.

The release also says the library switched much of its in-person programming to virtual programming, delivering 824 programs by live or recorded virtual means. The virtual programming audience amounted to about 67,000 views or attendees.

The library's 2020 operating expenses came in under revenue. Expenses were $28.42 million, compared with revenue of $32.78 million. Circulation stood at 3.1 million borrowed items, including almost 1 million items for children.

“Despite the pandemic, the Allen County Public Library continued to provide materials, resources, and programs to our community, even if it looked different from our usual practices,” Smith said in the release.

“Our staff did an amazing job, and we appreciate the community's willingness to adapt along with us,” Smith said.

The news release does not mention the departure in August of Greta Southard, former library executive director, and a nationwide search that culminated in the naming of Susan Baier of Paducah, Kentucky, to the post.

Baier began work Monday.

The number of books owned by the library system has been in dispute since 2018, when some library patrons objected to what they considered overly aggressive culling of duplicate, out-of-date and damaged titles and those that had not been checked out for some time.

The group cited state library records that appeared to show 1.4 million books had disappeared between 2014 and 2017. Library officials said the records were in error but did not provide accurate figures.

rsalter@jg.net