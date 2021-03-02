Retired leader of Brotherhood dies

Paul Steiner, the man who led Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co. when it entered the specialized church insurance niche market, has died. He was 92.

The insurer's president and chairman from 1974 to 1994 was also at the helm when the company bought 40 acres of farmland and moved its corporate headquarters to its current location along Interstate 69.

Mark Robison, Brotherhood's current president and chairman, commented on Steiner's Sunday passing.

“Paul was an amazing leader who never forgot the mission,” Robison said in a statement. “To me, he was a boss, an adviser and a friend. He will be greatly missed.”

Steiner joined the company in 1964 as a home office representative. The following year, he was appointed head of the company's new claims department. Steiner was named vice president and treasurer in 1968, the same year he joined the board of directors.

In 1971, Steiner became president. He added the chairman title in 1974 and continued to lead the board for five years beyond his 1994 retirement as president. His tenure on the board lasted until 2009.

Under Steiner's leadership, Brotherhood's workforce grew exponentially. About 40 worked there when he joined the company. The number had grown to about 100 by 1980 and now stands at more than 500. The headquarters building is in the midst of its fourth expansion.

Brotherhood is one of the nation's leading property and casualty insurers of Christian ministries. The company serves more than 65,000 churches, schools, colleges, camps and related ministries in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Steiner is remembered for his commitments to professionalism and to providing outstanding service to ministry customers, according to a news release. He sought continuing education to improve his skills.

He was the first Brotherhood employee to complete the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation in 1972. He was active in the local and national chapters of the CPCU Society and served on the society's national ethics committee.

Steiner also played an active role in the National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos., eventually becoming board chairman and receiving the organization's Merit Award in 1973.

He was a past president of the Mutual Insurance Cos. Association of Indiana, a past treasurer of the National Association of Evangelicals, and a past president of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club. He was a trustee emeritus of Taylor University and was named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 1998.

Steiner is survived by his wife, Ruth, their four children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were pending as of Monday.

