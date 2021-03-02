State money could pay for Monroeville projects

Monroeville has applied for $368,898 in state funds that became available because the approximately 27,000-person community was part of a successful 2018 Stellar Communities initiative.

Matt Vondran, grant administrator, said the money will go to wastewater projects to allow for residential, commercial and industrial growth in the area. The projects will also improve the system to stay within permitted limits, he said.

With local contributions of $245,847, the projects will cost $614,745.

The projects will provide upgraded manholes to reduce infiltration into the sewage treatment system. Remote telemetry will be installed at wastewater lift stations and a new emergency generator and an internal recycling system for lagoons will be placed at the wastewater treatment plant.

Two public hearings took place to assist in development of the application – one in December and one on Feb. 17.

Vondran said the application is expected to be approved by mid-April. Construction could start in September and be complete by June, 2022.

The grant money is federal money administered through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Being designated as one of two Stellar Communities in Indiana brought federal and state grant money to assist quality-of-life and quality-of-place improvements to seven communities in eastern Allen County. The initiative to gain the designation was spearheaded by NewAllen Alliance.

