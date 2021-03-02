State tops 1 million vaccinations

Hoosiers have reason to celebrate even as Indiana approaches the first anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

More than 1 million residents have received a dose of vaccine, the Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is proud of the vaccination rollout that started in late December.

“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope,” Holcomb said in a statement. “We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”

Eligibility has expanded to people ages 60 and older along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders regularly called to render medical assistance at emergencies.

About 69% of Hoosiers 80 and older, 70% of people in their 70s, and 49% of residents in their 60s have scheduled a vaccination appointment or received their first dose, the department said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box encouraged more eligible Hoosiers to sign up.

“The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” Box said in a statement. “It's an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”

Of the 1,000,321 people who have received at least one dose, more than half – or 569,465 – are fully vaccinated, the department said.

In northeast Indiana, 60,971 residents were fully vaccinated as of Monday, including 32,287 in Allen County, according to the state.

The regional total also includes Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Health officials announced Indiana's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 almost a year ago, on March 6. The Marion County man had traveled to a conference in Boston and was described as having a mild case.

Cases have since ballooned to 662,213 statewide, including 555 new diagnoses announced Monday.

The regional total increased by 87 cases, including 56 in Allen County and nine in DeKalb County. DeKalb's new cases were from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, its health department said.

The Allen County Department of Health announced another death for a total 633 fatalities.

Statewide, 12,162 people are confirmed to have died from the illness, an increase of 20 from the previous day, the state agency said.

Local counts might not always immediately match totals provided by the state because of reporting delays.

asloboda@jg.net