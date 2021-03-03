City nixes charging station grant

The Fort Wayne City Council isn't ready to plug into a grant to support 27 new local charging stations for electric cars.

During a discussion and preliminary vote Tuesday, council members signaled they have concerns about where the charging stations would be placed.

The 4-3 decision not to accept a $90,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management could be reversed, however, when a final vote is taken next Tuesday. Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, were absent Tuesday.

The city's share of the project cost would be $254,142. The grant comes from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust, said Kyle Winling, the city's traffic engineer. The funds are available now, and the city must perform the work by 2022, he said.

“We want to help set the framework for the future of electric vehicles and help support the market in the city,” Winling said.

The proposal calls for the new charging stations to be installed at 10 locations:

• Meijer at Dupont and Diebold roads

• Memorial Coliseum

• Berry Street

• Wayne Street

• Meijer on Lima Road

• Allen County Public Library downtown

• Ash Brokerage parking garage

• Meijer on Maysville Road

• Jefferson Pointe

Although council members acknowledged that electric vehicles appear to be the wave of the future, some wondered whether the stations could be more equitably distributed throughout the community. None of the locations identified in the proposal are on Fort Wayne's southeast side or near the airport.

“With all that we see going on currently with the minority groups, it seems like as we build infrastructure and grow, they're always one of the last, and when devastation happens it impacts them greater,” said Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th. “I'm wondering why we don't see maybe one or two more on the southern portion of the city as opposed to were they currently are.”

Winling said a lot of the grant criteria focused on traffic counts. Southtown Crossing was identified as a potential location, he said, but a narrow window of availability prevented it from being included in the grant application. The grant window opened in June and closed in September, Winling said.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, noted the $90,000 grant covers about 25% of the total project cost.

“Why couldn't we just spend a little extra money and put some charging stations where they're actually needed?” he said. “Or put them more equitably distributed across the city, so Councilwoman Tucker could get a couple in her district instead of putting another set at the Meijer on Lima Road, which already has electrical charging stations.”

Winling said if “we want to do more, we could.”

“I think it's a good move on our part to start with this. Here's 27 locations, and as part of the grant we're going to be able to monitor the use,” he said. “So I think the grant is an opportunity for us to see how well they are working for us, and we have five years to test it.”

