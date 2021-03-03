Parkview starting residency program to train medical school graduates

A new residency program to train medical school graduates in internal medicine and general surgery is taking shape in Fort Wayne under the auspices of Parkview Health.

The program, based at Parkview's Randallia Hospital, is planned to have 45 internal medicine residents in three years and 20 general surgical residents in five years, according to Dr. Susan Steffy, the program's clinical leader and Parkview Randallia's chief medical officer.

The residency program aims to increase the supply of physicians in northeast Indiana, she said.

Although Indiana has 130 residency programs, the general surgery program will be only the third in the state and the only one outside Indianapolis. The internal medicine program is the fifth in the state.

"What we know is the location of a graduate medical education program will often determine where physicians choose to practice medicine," Steffy said.

"By providing hands-on training and experience here in northeast Indiana, there's a high likelihood that will see more physicians relocate permanently and become members of our communities."

Nearly 70% of physicians choose to practice near the location of their residency, according to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board. It estimates the state will need an additional 817 primary care doctors by 2030 as the current roster ages toward retirement.

Steffy said for patients, the benefit of the new program will be an infusion of young and enthusiastic physicians who have recently been exposed to up-to-date technology and medical knowledge. Those in medical residencies not only learn from local doctors but can teach them as well, she said.

Fort Wayne area communities stand to benefit economically from the well-paying jobs for people who will raise families, buy homes and spend money here, Steffy added.

