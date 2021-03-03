Ruoff plans to hire 700

Ruoff Mortgage plans to create 700 new positions by the end of next year, ramping up its workforce by 77%, officials announced Tuesday.

The hiring spree closely follows the addition of 215 positions over the past year, which brought the company's employment to 910. Ruoff's northeast Indiana workforce includes more than 400 employees in its sales, operations and administrative departments.

Most of the new workers will be based in the 37-year-old company's Fort Wayne headquarters. Positions will be in sales, sales support and information technology, the company said in a news release.

Salaries will vary based on the position. Some sales jobs are commission-based, other positions will start at $40,000 a year, said Sarah Earls, Ruoff's chief financial officer.

No experience or degree is required, spokeswoman Kim Murphy said. The company offers a 12-week training course for new hires in loan processing, closing and underwriting positions. Sales staff is also offered classes to obtain required licenses.

Ruoff, which does business nationwide, is scaling up to serve its fastest-growing market, online lending direct to consumers.

The privately held mortgage company Tuesday also reported $356 million in revenue for 2020, more than 2.5 times the previous year's revenue of $141 million.

Ruoff blew the roof off its loan volume last year, too, doubling it to more than 30,000. Total loan value was $5.6 billion.

Mark Music, owner, president and CEO, said increased automation and artificial intelligence capabilities helped drive growth.

“Those investments have served to boost productivity as well as enhance customer experience, particularly enabling our successful transition to a (work from home) environment during the quarantine,” he said in a statement.

He also credited Ruoff's culture for its growth.

“We are driven by a shared desire to serve others,” he said. “We respect one another and live by the commitments we make.”

Music announced in October that Ruoff will move a portion of its headquarters operation to Electric Works, the $286 million mixed-use redevelopment of the former General Electric campus just south of downtown off Broadway. Electric Works is scheduled to open in fall 2022.

The mortgage company signed a letter of intent to lease last fall but hasn't settled on the amount of space needed or the operations that will be housed there, Murphy said.

Earls said Ruoff's presence in Electric Works won't be large enough for the entire headquarters operation. Company officials continue to search for another location, she said, adding the current headquarters at Magnavox Way was always meant to be temporary.

“We're just kind of busting at the seams at this point,” she said.

In 2019, Music and Mayor Tom Henry announced plans to build a 110,000-square-foot building at Ewing Street and West Jefferson Boulevard, on an empty lot that previously housed an auto repair shop. Plans for the site called for office and retail space, as well as a parking garage. The plan was scrapped a year later.

Earls said the downtown location is not the answer to the company's needs to augment Electric Works. The planned parking garage, for example, would accommodate only about half of employees' cars, she said.

Murphy acknowledged that increasing customer demand has presented challenges, including finding enough space and employees.

“We're constantly in need of those two things, for sure,” she said.

When Murphy joined the company nine years ago, Ruoff employed about 60 in six locations. It now employs more than 900 in 70 locations, she said. Ruoff's total employment includes workers at affiliate companies Centurion Land Title, Accucomp Appraisal Services, Sarma Aviation and Ruoff Insurance.

Ruoff has appeared on the INC 500|5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list every year from 2012 to 2019 and is poised to return again when the 2020 list is compiled, company officials said.

“We've been very agile, not only in the past year but in the several years before that,” Murphy said. “We've had explosive growth.”

