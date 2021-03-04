Residency program to train grads at Parkview

A new residency program to train medical school graduates in internal medicine and general surgery is taking shape in Fort Wayne under the auspices of Parkview Health.

The program, based at Parkview Randallia Hospital, is planned to have 45 internal medicine residents in three years and 20 general surgical residents in five years, according to Dr. Susan Steffy, the program's clinical leader and Parkview Randallia's chief medical officer.

The residency program aims to increase the supply of physicians in northeast Indiana, she said.

Although Indiana has 130 residency programs, the general surgery program will be only the third in the state and the only one outside Indianapolis. The internal medicine program is the fifth in the state.

“What we know is the location of a graduate medical education program will often determine where physicians choose to practice medicine,” Steffy said.

“By providing hands-on training and experience here in northeast Indiana, there's a high likelihood that will see more physicians relocate permanently and become members of our communities.”

Nearly 70% of physicians choose to practice near the location of their residency, according to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board. It estimates the state will need an additional 817 primary care doctors by 2030 as the current roster ages toward retirement.

Steffy said for patients, the benefit of the new program will be an infusion of young and enthusiastic physicians who have recently been exposed to up-to-date technology and medical knowledge. Those in medical residencies not only learn from local doctors but can teach them as well, she said.

Fort Wayne-area communities stand to benefit economically from the well-paying jobs for people who will raise families, buy homes and spend money here, Steffy added.

The program will occupy about 50,000 square feet at Parkview's 2200 Randallia Drive site along East State Boulevard. At least part of the space will be in a cardiac catheterization lab not used for a number of years, she said.

Renovation is underway to create offices, classrooms, procedure rooms and clinic space. Residents will make rounds and complete training rotations at Parkview locations throughout the region.

Potential residents can apply from anywhere in the United States, but organizers hope many will be from the Fort Wayne area and the rest of Indiana. They need not be just out of medical school, as graduates sometimes wait a bit before starting a residency, Steffy said.

Some applicants are expected to come from the Indiana University School of Medicine at the Fort Wayne campus, Steffy said.

The internal medicine residency is a three-year program, while the surgical residency takes five years. Medical students can begin applying in September. Applicants will be paired in March 2022, and program orientation is set for July 2022.

LauraMarie Carmody, Lutheran Health Network's marketing manager, said in a statement that Lutheran Hospital for many years has worked with affiliates to train residents from multiple programs in trauma, general surgery and emergency medicine.

Lutheran also has supported and will continue to support the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, which offers family medicine residencies, she said.

“Bringing physicians to our region and retaining them strengthens our communities,” she said.

Parkview is not discontinuing its partnership in the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program, Steffy said.

Parkview's new residency program has received $1 million in grants from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education Fund.

rsalter@jg.net