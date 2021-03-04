Riverfront resolution advances

The basic framework for implementing future phases of downtown Riverfront Development could soon be added to Fort Wayne's comprehensive plan.

In a 5-2 vote Tuesday, the City Council approved a resolution to begin the statutory process to amend the comprehensive plan to include the Riverfront Development Implementation Framework. Councilmen Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Jason Arp, R-4th, voted against the resolution.

Any proposed amendment must also be approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission before returning to the City Council for final approval. The plan commission is expected to hold a public hearing and vote on the issue in April.

A final City Council vote would likely happen sometime in May.

“This framework provides guidance on public space design on our downtown river, private development opportunities in the riverfront area and infrastructure needed to support both public space design and private development opportunities,” Paul Spoelhof, the city's director of planning and policy, told the council Tuesday.

According to a Feb. 16 memo from Spoelhof to the City Council, six guiding principles informed creation of the Framework. Those principles are to foster inclusion, diversity activities, design to adapt, expand outward, create identity and work together.

Policy recommendations will address many issues in the realms of physical improvement; public space and infrastructure; and development, Spoelhof's memo said. Topics covered could include zoning, street design, public art, developing resilient infrastructure, river access and economic and housing development.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said Tuesday public investment in the riverfront has already generated private development. He pointed to two mixed-use projects by developer Barrett & Stokely as examples.

Combined, the Lofts at Headwaters Park and The Riverfront at Promenade Park represent an investment of more than $150 million, Paddock said.

Much of the planning work was put on pause last year because of the pandemic, Spoelhof added. The plan has been in the works since 2019.

Amending the comprehensive plan is the first of many steps toward making future riverfront development phases happen. Once the amendment is adopted, the city will need to rezone a lot of the property it owns along the riverfront to fit the area's intended use, Spoelhof said. Some of the properties are currently zoned for industrial use, he said.

“So one of our early steps will be to initiate some rezoning to downtown edge, which will effectively expand downtown's zoning area north of the river,” Spoelhof said.

dgong@jg.net