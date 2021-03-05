Concordia begins remote learning today

Concordia High School announced it will switch to remote learning today and next week because of COVID-19 cases.

“With the recent rise of COVID-19 cases, symptoms, and close contact tracing within our building, the administration, in conjunction with the Allen County Department of Health, has made the decision to go to Remote Learning beginning (today),” the private school said Thursday on its Facebook page.

The school will continue remote learning through Thursday. Concordia will not have classes, in-person or remote, March 12.

Concordia's announcement came on the same day state health officials announced 962 additional Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 32 Hoosiers have died. That brings to 664,446 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus and 12,231 people who have died from the virus.

In Allen County, 54 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported in the county, so the death toll remained at 638, the county health department said.

The DeKalb County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one new death, bringing the totals to 3,906 cases and 76 deaths.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday Hoosiers who have received an organ transplant are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To begin the vaccination process, organ transplant recipients should contact their health care providers, the governor's office said.

More information can be found at ourshot.in.gov.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 1,061,173 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana and 633,123 individuals are fully vaccinated.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

jchapman@jg.net