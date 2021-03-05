Kendallville trail project gets share of state grant

INDIANAPOLIS – Kendallville is receiving part of $30 million in trail grants announced Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner said 18 communities and nonprofit organizations will receive a combined $29.6 million for 70 miles of new trail development as a part of the second round of the Next Level Trails program.

Combined with the 17 projects announced as part of the first round in May 2019, the Next Level Trails program has awarded $54.3 million in funding for more than 112 miles of trail throughout Indiana.

“Trails have been an important resource for Hoosiers' physical and mental well-being throughout the pandemic,” Holcomb said. “These projects are a transformational investment in quality of life for communities across our state and a valuable tool for economic and tourism development. We are creating important connections that take us one step closer to becoming the most trail-friendly state in the country.”

Kendallville will receive about $430,000 for the Grand Army of the Republic Trail. It adds two segments of asphalt trail totaling 0.9 mile in the city of Kendallville. The western segment connects the Fishing Line Trail to the Fairview Boulevard Trail near the entrance to ACRES Land Trust's Detering Nature Preserve. The eastern segment extends the Dowling Street Trail from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart on U.S. 6. Partners include Murray-Roush Enterprises and Noble County Trails.

Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said it has been a project supported by many in the community. She said it will provide a safe walking and bike path and also noted that families who walk along U.S. 6 to the local Walmart will no longer have to take that dangerous route.

“We are so appreciative,” she said.

Shipshewana will receive almost $1 million for the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail. It adds just under a mile to the trail, extending the trail east into Shipshewana from its current terminus outside of town at County Road 850 West. The new extension follows North Street, ending in North Park.

The project takes advantage of parking and bathroom facilities located within the park near Depot Street, which will serve as the new trailhead for the east end of the Pumpkinvine. The trail extension eliminates the on-road connection to the town and improves access to residential neighborhoods and the downtown business district.

In addition to the $29.6 million awarded through Next Level Trails, the 18 second-round grant recipients contributed $21.9 million in matching value, resulting in a $51.5 million total investment in trails. The program requires a minimum 20% project match, which can include monetary contributions, land value, and in-kind donations of materials and labor.

The program is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history, a news release said. The $90 million grant program is divided into two components: a $70 million fund for regional projects and a $20 million fund for local projects. A total of $30 million was available for the second round, $25 million for regional projects and $5 million for local projects.

The increased interest in outdoor recreation Indiana residents displayed during the pandemic further demonstrates the need for such projects, the release said.

“Hoosiers visited trails and parks this past year in unprecedented numbers,” Bortner said. “Demand for trails has never been higher, and we are excited to partner with local governments and non-profits to build these important community assets.”

The DNR received second-round applications for 62 projects in 36 counties, requesting a total of more than $93 million for more than 158 proposed miles of hiking, biking and riding trails.

Holcomb and the DNR also announced details of the third round of Next Level Trails. A total of $35 million will be available, including $25 million for regional projects and $10 million for local projects. Applications will be accepted starting Nov. 1 and are due to the DNR by Dec. 1. The DNR will announce details for an applicant workshop webinar later this year.

