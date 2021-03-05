Massive project planned off US 30

Light could be shed next week on a mysterious proposal for a mammoth-sized – or maybe mastodon-sized – industrial building near the outskirts of Fort Wayne.

The building is proposed for 150 acres in Washington Township along U.S. 30 roughly across from Sweetwater Sound.

The applicant calls the proposal The Mastodon Project.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday is scheduled to consider the project, which seeks approval of a primary development plan for a 634,812-square-foot building and an amended written commitment.

The building, the size of more than 10 football fields, is proposed to be 110 feet high. That's more than twice as tall as the 50 and 40 feet allowed under the property's current limited industrial and business, technology and industrial park zoning.

Other details remain sketchy – including who or what The Mastodon Project is.

The applicant is listed as AMS 2021 BTS-Fort Wayne, IN LLC. The application is signed by Grant Goldman, an employee of Ambrose Property Group, an Indianapolis-based developer of industrial and warehouse/logistics sites and buildings.

A call to Ambrose was not returned Thursday.

In February, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry hinted at the proposal in his State of the City speech, saying the city's redevelopment department was “close to entering into a development agreement for a substantial project” at the site.

“This will be an important moment for our community. You'll be learning more in the weeks ahead,” Henry said.

A spokesman for the mayor, John Perlich, said Thursday in an email that he could not speak to the specifics of the plan because of a nondisclosure agreement.

A staff report by the Department of Planning Services says the new proposal represents a departure from previously approved site plans.

In 2018, the redevelopment department asked the Plan Commission to rezone the site to allow some industrial uses and approve a development plan for what was then called the US 30 Corporate Park. That plan included up to 15 industrial sites with entrances from Flaugh and West Washington Center roads.

Redevelopment acquired the site in 2015 for $1.92 million for economic development purposes.

The new plan proposes the building on the western portion of the site. The plan leaves undeveloped the rest of the property on the east side, which contains wetlands and a woodlot.

A site plan shows 1,266 parking spaces for vehicles and 300-plus truck and trailer parking spots.

The request for amending the current written commitment to allow more uses includes a long list, with several that point to what might go on inside.

The applicant asks to allowed to use the site as “a pick-up/drop-off location for products, materials, food, grocery and liquor items.” The applicant also wants to store and maintain vehicles and load and unload them, including driving them through the building.

Also requested are installing and operating equipment “such as satellite dishes, cellular antenna and renewable energy systems, including solar energy systems and hydrogen fuel cell tanks” and related equipment.

“Warehouse and office use” and “printing” are also requested. So are storage and handling of hazardous materials, both in packages shipped to and from customers and in alternative fuels for vehicles.

The application states the 110-foot height is required for the activities of the business, and “the development will not occur without the granting of the waiver.” The applicant contemplates a berm on the east side of the property and existing woods will screen the building from residential neighbors.

The Mastodon proposal will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

