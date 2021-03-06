Auburn high on micropolitan list

Auburn has tied for fifth place in Site Selection's 2021 list of the nation's Top-10 Micropolitan Areas, based on more than $145 million in capital investment last year in Auburn and surrounding DeKalb County.

Total investment was almost five times the $30 million in capital spending for 2019. Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership Inc., said the lower figure is more typical for the area.

“This is a huge achievement,” he said.

Among the companies making business investments in Auburn last year were Team Quality Services, ContiTech, Scot Industries and Credent Wealth Management. Companies making capital investments in other DeKalb County areas include TrueCore, Forest River XLR Boost, Paragon Steel and Steel Dynamics Inc.

King described 2020 as “a banner year” for investment in the rural community despite “the weirdness of the pandemic.”

Site Selection magazine isn't the kind of publication on sale at grocery store checkouts. Its elite subscriber list includes the executives who decide where to make significant investments and the consultants who advise them. Those executive represent factories, warehouses, IT operations, hotels and grocery stores.

Any community receiving high marks in the publication has an invaluable advantage in attracting future investment, economic development professionals say.

That's why King is so excited about rising above other micropolitans – defined as communities with populations between 10,000 and 49,999. Auburn's population is about 12,750; DeKalb's population is about 42,250. For comparison, Fort Wayne's population is about 265,750.

“It definitely draws attention” to Auburn and DeKalb County, King said. “It should set us up for continued consideration and a second look.”

Quality-of-life projects in Fort Wayne and throughout northeast Indiana have made the region more attractive to employers and the workers they need, King said. That was the goal of the state's Regional Cities Initiative, which was created in 2014.

Auburn's YMCA expansion was funded, in part, through a Regional Cities Initiative grant. The $7.2 million project included a fieldhouse, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, two football fields and seven collegiate-sized soccer fields.

The soccer complex has already hosted regional competitions, attracting visitors to the county, King said.

“We absolutely benefit from them,” he said of other projects in the region, including Fort Wayne riverfront development, trails expansion and Electric Works.

The momentum of Fort Wayne's downtown renaissance, King said, has made surrounding small cities attractive to those who prefer rural life but want easy driving distance to shopping malls, movie theaters, professional sports, restaurants and other attractions.

Although King doesn't expect DeKalb will match 2020's investment level this year, he's optimistic about the future.

“The pipeline (of projects) is still full,” he said, adding there are no signs of slowing. “The momentum continues to move forward, and we're ready for it.”

