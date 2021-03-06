Church remains important even when online

I'm sort of missing church, but I haven't missed church.

For this, I owe Facebook thanks. The church I attend in Fort Wayne has been streaming services via the social media platform since March 22 last year.

After that first broadcast, I recall sending my pastor this text message: “NICE! You preached like the sanctuary was full.” I included appropriate, encouraging emojis.

The last time I attended a Sunday service in the sanctuary was March 8. The following weekend, I was in Illinois and coronavirus restrictions there were escalating more quickly. The March 15 on-site service I planned to attend with a family celebrating the mom's 90th birthday was canceled; That congregation already was turning to Facebook.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic almost a year ago – the second week in March. The only Sunday service I've attended inside a sanctuary was June 7 in Indianapolis. I was down for the weekend because my oldest niece graduated from high school and the church my brother pastors had gotten its reopening plan and precautions approved.

Beyond Sunday, I've been to a few church funerals, which in the Baptist tradition I grew up in can at times be like a celebratory Sunday morning worship experience.

The church I attend, Greater Progressive Baptist Church, had two parking lot services last summer; I went to one and watched the second from the comfort of home.

As it is for many in the faith community, my lack of presence in a church sanctuary on Sunday is atypical, particularly since I grew up being a PK – a “Preacher's Kid.”

This past year has brought a new meaning to the phrase “bedside Baptist,” although this virus is no laughing matter.

Of course, I do get out of bed on Sundays. About 9:20 a.m., I walk about 30 steps to my computer room – my pandemic “She Space” – and power up my iPad for the 9:30 a.m. live worship experience via Facebook. I'm one of the administrators for my church's Facebook page and decided last March to type into our live Facebook feed the pastor's sermon title, key points as he announces them and selected other comments or scriptures he shares.

Who knew a year later we'd still be doing this virtual thing?

Some members participate in the church's 6:30 p.m. Zoom prayer session on Wednesdays. Dozens participate in the Bible study that follows via Facebook.

My sister in Illinois watches our Facebook service on Sundays and then we both catch our brother's church streaming. She switches over when his starts, I wait until Greater Progressive's broadcast ends.

In watching my brother's service, it's nice to occasionally notice a childhood friend or cousin from states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia also viewing and commenting in the stream.

Even my oldest niece, now a college student in Alabama, often watches. I'm proud of that.

Another touching aspect came one Sunday in late February. My sister, who has an adult son with disabilities, posted a photo on Facebook of him sitting in front of her living room TV with my brother's service live and him standing behind the pulpit preaching.

Through that photo, I could hear my nephew's voice likely at least once call out my brother's name: James.

Amid this draining pandemic, there's still an occasional reason to smile.

lisagreen@jg.net