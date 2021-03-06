County approves settlement after long sewer fight

The Allen County commissioners approved a $400,000 settlement agreement Friday with the city of Fort Wayne over a sewer charge dispute that started six years ago.

According to the settlement agreement, the city and county have had a contract since 1976 that allows the county to use city services to collect sewage and waste at several buildings, including Byron Hospital and the Youth Services Center of Fort Wayne.

In February 2015, a payment dispute arose. The settlement states the city continued to provide services, but stopped billing, while the two entities tried to resolve the issue.

“We've come to terms of what our rate should be on the property and should have been the last few years and what we owed versus what they thought we owed,” Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said of the agreement.

In addition to the $400,000 payment the county will make to the city, new meters will be installed at the Youth Services Center, which will be billed as a regular retain customer.

Sewer charges for the Youth Services Center will be calculated using water meters and remote reading devices installed and maintained by the city. Until the meters are installed, the city will continue to charge the facility a flat rate, but will credit the county 86% of the monthly cost.

The city will still charge Byron Hospital a flat rate until the county connects the facility to Huntertown's sewer service, but the city will credit the county 81% of the monthly charge, the settlement states.

dgong@jg.net