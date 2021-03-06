Rental assistance program announced

Fort Wayne's Community Development Division announced Friday a new Emergency Rental Assistance program has been established to help those struggling to pay rent and utility bills because of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

The city received $8.1 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance program from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which is administered by the city's Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services.

This program is only available to applicants who rent apartments, homes or other residential units within Fort Wayne city limits. For more information and to access the application, go to www.fwcares.org. This is the quickest way to apply for this program. Beginning Monday, you can also call 317-552-1463. Program staff will work down the list of applicants to help those who are eligible until there is no more available funding.

To qualify for the program, residents must:

• rent within Fort Wayne city limits

• have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, which is $56,900 or less for a family of four

• be experiencing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible Assistance includes:

• past due rental payments and up to 3 months of future payments.

• past due utility bills (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and other energy costs, such as fuel oil) for up to 12 months.

Brightpoint, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, and Baker Tilly U.S. have agreed to partner with the city to provide help to those who need additional assistance applying.

Renters may contact these organizations for help with the application process.