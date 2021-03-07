Trains make connection at conservatory

Model train gardening is apparently a thing now. Most likely, you'll want a G gauge train, but the rest of your garden depends on your imagination.

“You can put them outside in all sorts of weather,” said Blane Ryan, a master gardener and volunteer who masterminded the model train garden exhibit, Cactus Flats, at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. But watch out for the washouts and critters, Ryan warned as he wiped down the tracks.

“It's all part of the track maintenance,” he said.

Cactus Flats is on view for its final day today at the Conservatory. The G gauge train runs through cactus, kalanchoe, bonsai ficus and foxtail fir, held in fine mulch. The humid air lends to the atmosphere, as does a train depot with tiny people awaiting transportation.

Ryan is a member of the Three Rivers And Indiana Northern Railroad Association, known as TRAIN, which brought its model train exhibit to the conservatory, just like it does at Science Central and The History Center. The association's exhibit was in another room and includes a replica of Fort Wayne's General Electric building.

On Saturday, other railroad organizations also set up booths. The Three Rivers Railroad Heritage Council had museum memorabilia as well as interesting old photos and GPS mapping loaded on a large screen. Member Craig Berndt pulled up a photo of the old Winter Street roundhouse, vestiges of which still exist. Southeast of downtown, it was bounded by Hayden Street to the north, Hanna Street to the west and East Wallace Street to the south.

Many people once traveled on interurban trains, a precursor to the state highway system. From Fort Wayne, a passenger could go to Lafayette; Indianapolis; Lima, Ohio; and north to Garrett. The trains went through the middle of cities and towns, Berndt said.

“The last of the passenger service was in 1941, Bluffton to Fort Wayne,” Berndt said. “When they started, nobody had cars, but by 1915, they were in trouble. 1916 was when the last track was built.”

When the final Amtrak train rolled through Fort Wayne in November 1990, Berndt took a photo of it from the General Electric building that is part of the collection. Amtrak moved its route to Waterloo because the Fort Wayne tracks could not sustain a minimum speed of 70 miles per hour, Berndt said.

Railroad nostalgia has now given way to the younger generation. Cameron Nichols, 25, vice president of the Hoosier Heartland Trolley Company, said his group is raising funds and writing grants to restore electric trolleys.

Members of the group, which was founded in 2018, travel the state to whip up enthusiasm for their project to establish a museum in central or northern Indiana where they can exhibit their five trolley cars, Nichols said.

“The cars were going to be destroyed,” Nichols said. This kind of transportation was popular all over the Midwest, but Indiana “had one of the largest in the world,” he added. A flat terrain made trolleys more accessible.

The four-day train exhibit, which had attracted 300 people by noon Saturday, will be open today from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 3 to 17 and free for children 2 and younger.

