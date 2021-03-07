City high-rise has new look

A high-rise apartment complex might not be the first thing that jumps to mind when hearing the words “historic buildings” and “Fort Wayne.”

But the two Three Rivers Apartments high-rises have a nearly 55-year-history – and they're now opening another chapter with a $3 million renovation by new owners.

“Almost every area of the property has been touched by something. ... We're bringing the luxury back to Three Rivers Luxury Apartments,” said Eric Tripp, the property manager.

A reopening celebration is scheduled for Tuesday to show the public and local government officials the results of modernizing the 14-story towers at the east end of Superior Street downtown.

Now owned by the Beitel Group and the Scharf Group of New York City, the towers since 2019 have undergone a facelift, mostly on the interior. The new owners have redone spaces on the towers' first floors, installing gray marble-like tile flooring, LED lighting and lots of interior glass to open up space.

Both towers have living-room-like gathering spaces with fireplaces. The north tower includes a well-outfitted fitness room and a luxurious conference room with a glass wall, padded seating and a wall-mounted big-screen TV. Even the elevators have gotten a modern refresh.

Both buildings have added first-floor art galleries with works by members of the Fort Wayne Artists Guild.

Tripp said Beitel and Scharf are known for investing in older apartments and adding value to the properties. Beitel, with more than $1 billion in assets, has worked in nine states, including the Indianapolis area, its website says.

A phone call to Beitel on Friday was not returned. Scharf, with Beitel, then known as Besyata Investment Group, were reported to have paid $32.25 million for the 354-unit complex in early 2019 by businesswire.com.

Two trends have influenced the remodeling, Tripp said. One is Fort Wayne's riverfront development, which has brought more focus on the rivers and more building along them.

The other is the proliferation of new downtown apartments – Superior Lofts, Cityscape Flats, the Harrison, the Landing, Skyline Tower and the two proposed Barrett & Stokely mixed-use apartment projects, Riverfront at Promenade Park and the Lofts at Headwaters Park.

“With almost a 55-year-old property, for us to compete you have to modernize to keep that edge,” Tripp said.

He added the apartments have traded on their proximity to the rivers since their beginning as part of a 1960s urban renewal project. From some apartments, Tripp said, residents can see not only some of Fort Wayne's rivers, but also the confluence of the three and the architecture of the city's water treatment plant.

Other apartments showcase city skyline views.

Tripp said occupancy is now over 96% in the complex's 17 different floor plans for studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The complex also has a penthouse.

Individual units are being renovated as they become vacant, Tripp said.

Property amenities include an outdoor refurbished heated pool with access security, a game room, secured main entrances with intercoms, 24-hour laundry facilities, a dry cleaning service, on-site massage and tax and financial services and mail drops on each floor.

Several apartment styles feature flex space that could be used as a bedroom, playroom, family room, den or, in these days of COVID-19, a home office. Free surface parking is available, but underground parking also is offered for $50 per space per month.

Up to two spayed or neutered pets weighing up to 50 pounds are allowed with payment of a $300 nonrefundable fee and monthly fees of $30 per pet. Breed restrictions may apply. An on-site dog park is available.

Monthly rents range from $661 to $915 for a studio, $730 to $1,291 for a one-bedroom, $986 to $1,251 for two bedrooms and $1,237 to $1,912 for three bedrooms. The penthouse, with three bedrooms and three baths, rents for $2,222.

The Apartments.com website places average Fort Wayne rents at $767 for a studio, $886 for a one bedroom and $1,002 for a two-bedroom.

The Three Rivers property is professionally managed by Drucker + Falk of Newport News, Virginia.

Tripp said a coffee shop and fire pits in the pool area are expected to be added this year as the feathers that will cap a nearly three-year renovation.

“Our residents have been very patient,” he said.

