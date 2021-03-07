Indiana adds 36 COVID deaths

On the one-year anniversary of Indiana's first confirmed COVID-19 case, state officials announced 1,243 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the potentially fatal virus.

A total of 666,516 Hoosiers had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday night, the Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday.

Indiana's coronavirus death count increased by 36 over the same period, bringing the statewide total to 12,299, state officials said.

In Allen County, 52 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 36,199, Allen County Department of Health officials announced Saturday. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 638.

Almost 4,100 Hoosiers received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, the first day of a four-day mass vaccination clinic, state health officials said. The clinic continues through Monday. All appointments are booked.

As of Saturday, more than 1.1 million first doses of vaccine had been administered in Indiana, and 677,890 individuals were fully vaccinated.

Residents ages 50 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are all eligible to register for vaccines.

To schedule a vaccine, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found online at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts might not always match counts posted on the Indiana State Department of Health website.

sslater@jg.net