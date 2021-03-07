Zipper merge coming to highway work zones

Drivers on Indiana highways are encouraged to begin using a different merging technique in work zones from now on.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said last week drivers will now be encouraged to merge late, through the zipper merge method. Zipper merges are used when a lane is closed ahead for maintenance work or road construction. They're designed to keep traffic moving by allowing drivers to use both lanes until they reach the merge point, the department said in a news release.

Most drivers tend to merge as soon as they see a “lane closed ahead” sign but often slow down too quickly, leading to unexpected lane switches, crashes and road rage. The zipper merge method reduces speed differences between two lanes, reduces the queue length by up to 40%, reduces traffic congestion and “creates a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving at the same rate,” the department said.

“As drivers see 'lane closed ahead' signs, they should stay in their current lane up to the designated merge point,” the department said. “Then, drivers should take turns moving into the open lane. This practice is much safer than merging early, which causes congestion and more significant changes in speed.”

In some instances, zipper merges won't be necessary.

“In situations where traffic is flowing at highway speeds with no or minimal back-ups, drivers should merge early to the open lane,” the department said. “Not all work zones are conducive to use of a zipper merge. Signage will be present if a zipper merge is present, and motorists should continue to merge when it is safe to do so.”

Work ahead on Bass Road

Starting Monday, Bass Road will close from west of Thomas Road to Hillegas Road, the Allen County Highway Department said.

That section of Bass Road will be widened, with a center turn lane and curbs added. A new roundabout will be built at Bass and Thomas roads.

Construction of a new storm sewer is underway.

Bass Road will be closed until early November, the county said, and barricades will be placed on Thomas Road to alert drivers.

A detour route will be Kroemer Road/Haeman Road to Leesburg Road to Hillegas Road.

Reader question

Q. I see new electronic signs for distance and time on Interstate 69 around Fort Wayne. I've never experienced traffic around Fort Wayne that would cause delays. These signs seem to be a waste of money considering that there will never be a change in the distance to time unless there is construction. What are your thoughts? Why were they installed? – Nathan Lothamer

A. Those signs are called Dynamic Message Signs. Two of them have been in place on I-69 on the north and south sides of the city near interchanges with I-469, INDOT spokesman Hunter Petroviak said. The agency built six more in 2019 and 2020. It's part of an expansion of the statewide network, Petroviak said.

“These resources help keep motorists safe and informed, help reduce congestion and delays by letting people know of construction and traffic incidents, and they also help law enforcement to share information with motorists,” he said. “Urban areas like Fort Wayne are being prioritized in this expansion effort because of the greater traffic volumes, so the resources can have the greatest positive impact.”

Petroviak also said the signs help reach “tens of thousands of motorists in real-time” to alert them to construction projects or traffic incidents.

“Also, the message signs can play a critical role in public safety by letting people know of severe weather, Amber alert situations and many other scenarios that might require action from motorists,” he said.

Road Sage is a monthly column. Dave Gong, The Journal Gazette's local government reporter, provides updates on public works projects in the Fort Wayne area and answers selected questions from readers.