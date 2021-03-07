Zoo begins staffing for '21 season

Lana Thompson assumed she'd have to wait a week before hearing whether she'd aced her first job interview.

So the 17-year-old wasn't prepared to be offered a seasonal position at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo on the spot.

“This is the job I've wanted since I was, like, 6, and I finally got it,” said Thompson, who aspires to earn a doctoral degree in zoology. “I feel like I could cry. I was so nervous this morning.”

Thompson was one of about 200 applicants who participated Saturday in the zoo's spring hiring fair. Bonnie Kemp, the zoo's spokeswoman, said the nonprofit had to fill about 135 seasonal positions.

The temporary jobs are 15 to 40 hours a week and last from mid-April to mid-October. Positions include education interpreter, operations associate, horticulture associate, program counselor, gift shop associate and food service associate.

As an education interpreter, Thompson will be stationed at popular exhibits to provide guests with information about the animals, their care and conservation.

The zoo's 209 animal species range alphabetically from the African black-footed penguin to the zebra shark. In total, about 1,400 animals call the zoo home, officials said.

The zoo staff wants to connect kids and animals. “That's our mission,” Kemp said.

Zookeepers also want to inspire people to care about animals and leave with a greater commitment to animal conservation locally and worldwide, she said. The zoo hopes to raise awareness of how discarded plastic finds its way to waterways, endangering animals, for example.

“Our zoo animals are ambassadors for their world cousins,” Kemp said.

About 100 employees work at the zoo year-round, including about 75 animal care workers. Children might be surprised to learn the animals live there even during the winter months, when the zoo is closed.

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo is one of about a dozen self-supporting zoos in the country, Kemp said. Most zoos receive tax dollars, but the local zoo relies on admission fees, membership sales and donations to fund its $10 million annual budget.

In June and July, more than 1,000 campers come to the zoo for one-week sessions. The Kids for Nature Summer Camp accepts students up to fifth grade.

Katie Henschen was hired Saturday as a camp counselor, something she's wanted to do after seeing how much her daughter enjoyed the summer program. The 58-year-old Fort Wayne woman is also a teaching assistant and substitute teacher at Weisser Park Elementary School.

The Henschen family for years bought passes that allowed them admission into participating zoos nationwide.

“We were zoo hoppers,” she said. “Our zoo is the best children's zoo ever, and I've seen a lot of them.”

Among the things that make Fort Wayne's zoo stand out, Henschen said, are the exhibits that encourage children to explore and staff that is inviting and enthusiastic about the zoo and the community.

Ella Hildebrand, 16, has also spent a lot of time at the local zoo in recent years.

“I have a lot of memories of coming here as a child with my family,” she said. “I know it's always such a fun place to go, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

One particular visit when she was 6 or 7 years old stands out for the Carroll High School junior, who was hired as an education interpreter.

“When I came here with family and friends, we went to see the giraffes and feed them some lettuce. And one licked my face from chin to forehead,” she said. “So, I've always been drawn to them after that.”

Gabriel Tlamani, 17, also confessed to an affinity for giraffes.

“Just how tall they are,” said the 6-foot-6-inch South Side High School junior.

Tlamani, who was hired as a maintenance worker and ride operator, also likes the penguins.

“I like how they're always together like a pack,” he said. “I've always liked the zoo. I love animals. Even now, I'm so excited.”

Zoie Meeks, 17, was also hired as a maintenance worker and ride operator.

“I'm going to get to talk to people,” she said. “I really love to talk to people.”

Meeks, a freshman animation student at the University of Saint Francis, has a special place in her heart for the red pandas.

“They're just really small and fluffy,” she said. “They're a panda, but they kind of look like a fox.”

Meeks has wanted to be part of the staff since she was young and dreamed of being a zoo volunteer. Each year, 300 teens participate in the Teens for Nature volunteer and leadership program, which accepts seventh through 12th graders.

Thompson, a junior at Wayne High School's New Tech Academy, has been a teen counselor at the zoo for the past five years. She's reluctant to single out a species as her favorite but admitted she's particularly fond of stingrays.

“I've gone in and fed them during the winter, and they get so excited, they're like puppies,” she said. “They jump out of the tank, and you have to put them back in. They get a bad rap for being slimy, but they're not, I promise.

“It's more like when you get leather wet,” she added. “They're not slippery.”

