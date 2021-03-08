'65 march in Selma honored in city walk

The Rev. Bill McGill faced a small group of people gathered Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge, his booming voice audible over the rush of traffic as he commemorated a civil rights anniversary that “ignited a fire across America.”

Sunday marked 56 years since Alabama state troopers attacked voting rights marchers in Selma. The brutal police response to non-violent marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge is known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Commemorating the events of March 7, 1965, is just as important as celebrating such national holidays as Independence Day, said McGill, pastor at Imani Baptist Temple. He described it as a day Blacks laid down their complacency, apathy and indifference and said enough with racism and bigotry.

The “simple and profound” act of marking the anniversary with brief remarks and a march across the downtown bridge put Fort Wayne on record of remembering the day, McGill said.

“It's so easy to forget,” he said.

Bicyclists and motorists whizzed by McGill as he addressed a smartphone streaming video to a Facebook audience as well as a few people gathered nearby on the sidewalk and grass.

As in past years, McGill read King's March 25, 1965, address delivered in Montgomery, Alabama, at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery march.

McGill then welcomed attendees to join him in a walk across the bridge.

“I wish we could lock arms but we can't,” he said, alluding to pandemic precautions.

Afterward, McGill recalled the crowds that commemorated the 50th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” About 600 people participated in a march that began at North Side High School and ended at Freimann Square.

McGill didn't want such crowds this year because of the coronavirus, he said, adding he purposely waited to announce plans for the commemoration until Saturday night. He also told people not to come without a mask.

Those who missed the event live may watch McGill's remarks on his Facebook page.

McGill encourages viewers to continue working until Fort Wayne reaches its moral, spiritual and racial fitness.

“We are going to keep working for justice until it runs down like water and rushes like a mighty stream,” he said.

