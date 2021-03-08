Bowl for Kids' Sake returns with new ideas

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is hoping for a home run with a retooled version of its largest and most important annual fundraiser, Bowl for Kids' Sake.

The event, which began in 1980, is set to return in June after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel in 2020.

The fundraiser isn't staying in its traditional lanes, however.

Along with letting participants bowl at alleys across northeast Indiana, the youth mentoring organization is offering alternatives to those not comfortable with that setting during the pandemic – a virtual trivia option and an outdoor option at Parkview Field, organizers announced Sunday at the downtown Fort Wayne baseball stadium.

“This is a great opportunity for us to reach out on a big stage to a broader audience and invite them in to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the good that we do in the community,” said Josette Rider, chief executive officer.

The nonprofit recruits and screens adult volunteers who are matched with a child in need of extra support, Rider said. Generally, she said, the children have lost one or both parents, most live below the poverty line and about 24% have a parent who's incarcerated.

Hundreds of children – mostly boys, and minority boys in particular – are waiting to be matched with a Big, Rider said.

“There is an urgent need for mentors,” Rider said.

The $250,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to raise through Bowl for Kids' Sake would support 250 new pairings. Recruitment and background checks cost money, Rider said.

To register for the fundraiser, go to www.BBBSNEI.org or contact BFKS@bbbsnei.org or 260-456-1600.

Contestants are asked to sign up in teams of five and to raise $100 per person or $500 per team. Incentive prizes will be given to those who raise more.

Teams opting for the June 19 event at Parkview Field should expect 10 games mimicking 10 frames of bowling, organizers said.

Pro Resources Staffing Services of Fort Wayne is the presenting sponsor.

Mike Nutter, the TinCaps president, said he and mascot Johnny TinCap are rested up for the activities.

Contributing to the community is important to the team, Nutter said. He added he wants that aspect about the club to endure long after people forget about its win-loss record.

“The (fundraising) is awesome, but the matches and the new mentors and that kind of thing will provide these kids and set them up for literally a lifetime of success,” Nutter said. “This sounds like the greatest thing, maybe, that we'll do in 2021.”

