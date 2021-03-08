FWCS discusses Wayne renovation approach

Fort Wayne Community Schools will develop plans for Wayne High School's renovation with an architect and construction manager, Facilities Director Darren Hess told the school board Monday.

"So, Fort Wayne Community Schools is picking and building a team based on qualifications and past experience and knowledge to complete the project," Hess said. "There's a teamwork mindset."

The renovation is part the Repair FWCS program, which voters have supported through referendums in 2012, 2016 and 2020. The phase approved last year calls for $130 million in building improvements, including $84.5 million for renovations at Wayne and two middle schools.

Hess included the information about Wayne in an update about the Repair FWCS program.

The first phase was completed on time and under the $119 million budget, Hess said. Second-phase savings are projected at more than $1.5 million.

About 81% of the contract work has been completed for phase two, which includes 10 full building renovations, Hess said. He noted all major renovations are expected to be substantially finished by fall 2022.

