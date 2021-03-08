Mastodon project could inject hundreds of millions into local economy

Those hoping to learn who is planning to occupy a 634,000 square-foot, 100-foot-tall industrial building along U.S. Route 30 at tonight's Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing came away disappointed.

The developer's representatives and a city development official clung tightly to a nondisclosure agreement they said was required by the prospective occupant of land across Route 30 from Sweetwater Sound.

But the payoff could be huge.

Nancy Townsend, director of Fort Wayne's community development department, told The Journal Gazette after the hearing that the business could bring economic benefits in the "tens and hundreds of millions to our community."

She added: "There's no bad news here."

Townsend said the business is in the warehousing and distribution industry, which is economically important and fast-growing, both nationally and locally. She did not directly answer a question asking if the company was in e-commerce.

Clues to the property's use came during developers' testimony about the project during the public hearing.

The hearing was required because developers want to set aside a previous primary development plan from 2018 that would have created 15 separate parcels zoned limited industrial or business, technology and industrial park.

The developers are also seeking a waiver for the building's height, which is 60 to 70 feet higher than allowed, and adding potential uses necessary to the user's business to a written commitment.

Scott Sanders, vice president for development for Ambrose Property Group, Indianapolis, said the property, which is proposed to have parking for 1,200 cars and more than 200 trucks in addition to the giant building, should generate 1,000 full-time jobs on two to three shifts.

