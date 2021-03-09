Fort Wayne/Allen County

EACS set to open early registration

East Allen County Schools will open online pre-K and kindergarten enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year Thursday.

Registering early can help parents ease their child's transition to school with information about the district's schools, according to a news release. Families may also watch videos to learn about each elementary school at the EACS website, www.eacs.k12.in.us.

Go to the website or call 260-446-0100 for more information.

SPCA-H.O.P.E. merger renamed

The Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals announced Monday that the newly merged organization formed by the two agencies is called Humane Fort Wayne.

The two agencies said they united to build a positive force for animal welfare in northeast Indiana.

The merger was announced in July and became official Jan. 1.

“We're for people. We're for pets. We're for Love, Unleashed,” the newly named nonprofit Humane Fort Wayne says on its Facebook page.

Indiana

Check for recalls, motorists urged

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles urge motorists to check for vehicle recalls as part of Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, which began Monday and runs through Friday.

For more information about vehicle or equipment recalls, go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration online at NHTSA.gov/Recalls.

There, drivers can sign up for recall alerts, download the SaferCar app or report a safety concern.

– Journal Gazette