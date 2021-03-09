Health officials get county thank-you

The Allen County Department of Health got an official pat on the back Monday from the county commissioners for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners dedicated the county's 2020 annual report to the department's leaders and staff “for working diligently to meet this significant challenge to our community and the positive and effective way they have responded to the pandemic.”

The report cites the health officials for the way they handled the numerous and diverse roles demanded by COVID-19.

They issued stay-at-home orders, led testing, conducted thousands of contact tracing assignments and implemented “an extensive media and public outreach” and safety messaging campaign.

All had the goal “to ensure that everyone who lives, works and visits Allen County stays safe,” the report says.

The tasks required extensive coordination with federal and state officials, local hospitals and health care providers, and other county departments, the commissioners' report says.

The county health department's most recent work has been to organize and staff a vaccination clinic that as of Feb. 28 had provided more than 8,600 vaccination shots and fully immunized more than 2,929 people at Memorial Coliseum.

The report points out the accomplishments came during a year in which saw the retirement of the department's head for 20 years, Dr. Deborah McMahan. She was succeeded by Dr. Mathew Sutter, who was named in late May.

Both are singled out for their work, as is Mindy Waldron, health department administrator.

“It is difficult to express how blessed and appreciative we have been to have the support of our elected officials as we navigated this unprecedented year,” Waldron said Monday in an email to The Journal Gazette. “We are incredibly grateful!”

The commissioners also commended all county employees who persevered with “uninterrupted provision of essential services” despite the challenges of “a year like no other” which saw extended building closures and and procedure changes.

Employees “continued throughout to serve, shape and safeguard our community,” the commissioners said in their report.

Allen County on Monday reported an additional 38 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total cases to 36,310. No new deaths were reported to add to the total of 638.

Indiana added 480 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state's total to 667,736. Confirmed deaths increased by five to 12,315, plus 429 probable deaths for which no positive test record was found.

Indiana now has 703,808 fully vaccinated people, and 1,133,856 people who have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine. Allen County has 37,806 fully vaccinated people and 56,581 who have received their first doses.

Allen County's seven-day positivity rate for all tests administered stands at 5.37%, while the state's is 4.1%.

Statewide, 5% of hospital intensive care beds were in use for COVID-19 patients as of Monday.

