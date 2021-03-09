House panel OKs Safe Haven tweak

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill expanding the state's Safe Haven law for newborns passed unanimously out of committee Monday.

House Bill 1230 would allow Hoosiers to call 911 to give up a baby that is less than 30 days old with no fear of prosecution. Current law already allows newborns to be dropped at fire stations or police departments.

Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus, said a woman has to remain with the child until EMS arrives but can remain anonymous.

The legislation also would allow a mother to surrender a newborn after she gives birth in a hospital.

Cathie Humbarger, public affairs director for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, said there was a situation in Kentucky where a woman wasn't allowed to give up her child without the hospital having to provide her name to child protective services.

And she said three babies have already been given up using 911 although it isn't technically in statute.

Humbarger also supported technical language on newborn incubators where a baby can be dropped off in so-called baby boxes or drawers that have an alarm and are at a full-time fire station or hospital. She said there are circumstances where a woman wants anonymity – such as having an outstanding warrant or other kids already in the child protection system.

She said nine babies have been saved using the boxes.

The bill now moves to the full House.

Funding fix moves

The House voted 92-2 Monday to approve a school funding fix for the spring semester for K-12 schools.

Senate Bill 2 would allow schools to receive 100% funding even if kids learned virtually due to the pandemic. Current state law usually drops virtual education funding to 85% because of the lack of brick-and-mortar expenses.

But that law never anticipated a public health emergency shutting down schools.

If the Senate accepts the changes the House made in the bill, it would then go to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has promised to sign it.

The House removed some language studying the impacts of the pandemic on learning.

All area representatives supported the measure.

