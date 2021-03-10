Man shot in leg after opening door

A shooting in the 3100 block of Smith Street early Tuesday sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fort Wayne police said a man whom the victim did not know came to the door just after midnight and shot the victim, a male, in the leg.

No other information was available.

Resident escapes blaze, cat dies

One family pet perished and two others were rescued after a fire swept through a home at 507 Elmer Drive.

An adult also escaped the fire that was spotted and reported by a Fort Wayne police officer at 2:44 p.m. Monday. The officer got the resident and two dogs out of the one-story home, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The fire spread to 501 Elmer Drive, which was unoccupied, and two detached garages.

The fire department extinguished the fire inside and outside both homes and garages. A deceased cat was found in the original home, which sustained heavy damage.

Damage to the neighboring home and garage was minor, according to the release.