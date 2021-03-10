Neighbors fight housing project

Neighbors of the proposed Cottages at St. Joe Center Road have vowed to continue to fight the housing project next to Fort Wayne Community Schools' St. Joe Central Elementary School.

The development in the 6600 block of St. Joe Center Road seeks rezoning from single-family residential to multiple-family residential. Also sought is approval of a primary development plan for two single-family homes and five duplexes.

The applicant, Envision US LLC, Fort Wayne, also requests waivers of development standards pertaining to setbacks.

About three dozen nearby residents opposed the plan Monday night during a sometimes-contentious public hearing of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

For some neighbors, the hearing became an exercise in deja vu.

In 2013, the plan commission approved a rezoning for a six-unit multifamily proposal for the same tract. But City Council overrode that decision amid neighbors' objections.

Neighbors said they opposed the current proposal on similar grounds. It plans twice as many units in the same space.

The proposal is too dense for the long and narrow site of just under two acres, neighbors said.

They questioned whether there was enough room for fire trucks and garbage trucks to turn around, saying the development means increased traffic from an estimated two dozen cars, impaired safety of children walking to and from school, worsening drainage problems and likely lowered property values.

“My house lot overlooks it, and it detracts from my property value, definitely,” Steve Bohan said. “I'm very concerned about it.”

Neighbors also said landscape buffering is inadequate and questioned what would happen if the units remained vacant. They also questioned if the developer had a track record.

Tom Niezer, a Fort Wayne attorney representing the applicant, said the homes would be market-rate rentals, ranging from $1,300 to $1,600 per month plus utilities. He said the property would be managed by Open Door Rentals in Auburn.

Principals in Envision US LLC are Chris Cammack and Joe Berghoff, Niezer said.

Plan Commission member Don Schmidt questioned why the proposal was for multiple-family residential, which could allow apartments, instead of two-family residential, which would fit the plan's duplexes.

Niezer said both would be in accordance with the city's comprehensive plan and provide a buffer from nearby commercial uses. The proposed zoning provides “appropriate development” – a comment that drew gasps from neighbors.

Niezer also said he offered to meet with a representative of the nearby Jonathon Oaks subdivision where many of the opponents live. But he was turned down, he said.

“The neighborhood made a conscious decision to just say no and not engage,” he said, adding no developer would develop the property as a single-family home.

Neighborhood representative Betty Forehand said the person contacted does not represent neighbors, and neighbors did not have time to prepare for a meeting.

“(Niezer) doesn't get the chance to get up there and say things (about us) that are not true,” she said after the hearing, adding neighbors are prepared to go to City Council again.

“This isn't over,” she said.

The Department of Planning Services received 28 letters opposing the plan, staff members said.

The Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposals during a business meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 30 of Citizens Square. Rezonings must then be approved by City Council.

rsalter@jg.net