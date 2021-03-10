Region's manufacturing sector saw higher job loss percentage

Northeast Indiana's manufacturing sector suffered a higher percentage of job losses during the third quarter than the state or nation, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The economy slowly reopened in the third quarter – July, August and September – after the coronavirus pandemic prompted an almost total shutdown in April, May and June.

The region's manufacturers employed 7,016 – or 8.7% – fewer workers in July 2020 than in July 2019. Nationwide, factory employment declined by 6.9% when comparing the same months. Indiana's largest decline in manufacturing employment compared to the prior year was 6.2% in August.

The manufacturing sector's vitality is an important barometer for the Hoosier State's economic health. Indiana ranks No. 1 nationally for the state whose economy relies most heavily on the sector, and northeast Indiana leads the state in manufacturing jobs as a percentage of employment.

Rachel Blakeman, the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute's director, analyzed the data.

"The third-quarter numbers for wages and jobs show an improvement from the second quarter's stay-at-home orders last year. However, they still trail the same time frame from a year before, showing how economic hesitation of employers and consumers alike lasted beyond the governor's directives," she said in a statement.

"In other words," she added, "either the virus itself or generalized economic uncertainties spooked people from re-engaging with the economy last summer."

