56-unit apartments eyed for Maysville

A 14-building apartment complex with 56 units on Maysville Road in St. Joseph Township will be discussed today during a public hearing of the Allen County Plan Commission.

The plan for Morada at Maysville is to place the apartments in the first phase of the project on 13.2 acres of a 27-acre tract south and east of Maysville Landing, with access from Evergold Lane.

No details for a second phase were submitted in an application seeking approval of a primary development plan. The applicant is RealAmerica Development LLC of Indianapolis.

The developer has been involved in other area apartment projects, including Randall Lofts and Superior Lofts in Fort Wayne and the Maysville Landing Apartments near the proposed project.

The project proposes 20 one-bedroom and 36 two-bedroom units. Units will be one-story, and the developer has not requested any waivers from development standards.

Jeff Ryan, RealAmerica's vice president of development, said the units are designed as one-story quadriplexes, with one or two-car garages.

He said part of their market will be empty-nesters or downsizing retirees who don't want to deal with steps or upstairs neighbors but want the convenience of a garage.

Rents will be market rate and range from $1,400 for a one-bedroom unit and $1,700 for two bedrooms. “These are fairly large, nice units,” he said.

RealAmerica's investment in the project's first phase is about $15 million, Ryan said. Construction should begin this spring and take about a year, he said, but units likely will be put on the market as buildings are completed.

RealAmerica owns about 40 acres in the immediate area for prospective development, Ryan said. Surrounding properties are now farm ground or woods.

According to a staff report from the Department of Planning Services, the applicant will need to outline a landscaping plan, site details and the recreation space required by ordinance.

The land is already zoned multiple-family residential, which allows use as apartments. The public hearing will take place at 1 p.m. in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net