All teachers able to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS – Teachers and support staff can get their COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday at any state site – a move mandated by the federal government.

Last week Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state would continue with its age-based approach – next moving to age 45-49 – but teachers could use the federal vaccination program at Meijer, Walmart and Kroger.

On Wednesday, Dr. Lindsay Weaver said the White House has now mandated teacher prioritization, which will begin Monday at all state vaccination sites.

“We had a plan. We were executing that plan very methodically,” Holcomb said. He noted that adding teachers will have an impact on getting to Hoosiers with multiple medical conditions.

“We were using data to drive all our decisions about those who are most at risk,” he said. “Our federal partners have said you need to add in (teachers). We will do that.”

Those covered include educators and staff in preschool through high school, child care centers, licensed child care providers, classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.

Overall, more than 1.17 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine and more than 744,700 are fully vaccinated. That means 11% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Weaver noted the pace for those in the 50-59 age range – which opened last week – is slower than previous age ranges.

Of those 80 and older, about 72% have been vaccinated or scheduled. For those 70 to 79 that number is 73%, and it is 60% for those 60 to 69. After just a week, 37% of those 50-59 have been vaccinated or have an appointment scheduled.

Statewide, Indiana also reported 863 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths. The positivity rate continues to drop – now at 3.1%, and hospitalizations are down again. Allen County added 68 new cases and no new deaths.

The state also opened eligibility for more health conditions – including those with compromised immune systems and severe heart defects and those with cystic fibrosis and epilepsy. Go to ourshot.in.gov for a complete list.

Health care providers must submit a person's information to the state, which will send a unique link to sign up. Hoosiers can contact their doctors to ensure this happens.

Holcomb said he will give a statewide address in the next week or two to look back at the last year and chart the future in terms of restrictions. He said no single metric will direct his decisions.

“We'll get there,” he said in reference to other states that have dropped mask mandates and fully reopened.

nkelly@jg.net