Fort Wayne/Allen County

2nd gateway art set for Broadway

A new gateway mural is being installed at 1217 Broadway as part of the outdoor art projects spearheaded by Art This Way and the Downtown Improvement District, it was announced Wednesday.

Tim Parsley, a professor of studio art at the University of Saint Francis, and his students will paint the second gateway mural for the city.

Volunteers sought for city cleanup

The city of Fort Wayne is looking for volunteers for the Great American Cleanup on May 1.

The city will provide garbage bags, gloves and T-shirts. Volunteers need to pre-register at cityoffortwayne.org/greatamericancleanup between Friday and April 9. For more information, call 427-1345.

Concordia school head to move on

Mychal Thom is ending his tenure as head of school at Concordia Lutheran High School.

The school announced Wednesday he will be the chief diversity officer and associate dean for academic innovation at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota, beginning in August.

Thom started at Concordia as principal in 2012. He was named to his current position in 2015 after the retirement of Terry Breininger.

Local VA offering vaccines for vets

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans enrolled with the local VA at the Fort Wayne, Marion and St. Joseph County campuses.

Interested veterans in should call 800-360-8387, ext. 75113, or their primary care team for appointments.

Patients are eligible for VA health care benefits if they served in the active military, naval, or air services and didn't receive a dishonorable discharge.

Vets can enroll with VA Northern Indiana by calling 800-360-8387, ext. 71101.

Rental help portal seeks applications

The state's Rental Assistance Portal is now accepting applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The program can provide eligible renters with up to 12 months of rental and home/utility assistance. More information, including steps for renters to apply online and by phone, can be found at indianahousingnow.org or by calling 211.

– Journal Gazette