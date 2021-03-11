Byron marks 1 year COVID-free

Byron Health Center on Wednesday celebrated a COVID-19 accomplishment – having no documented cases of the disease among residents for a year.

“The organization is one of the very few facilities in Allen County that can make this claim,” said John Drebenstedt, spokesman for the facility providing long-term skilled and intermediate care to its 139 residents.

The facility maintained its record despite having many residents in higher-risk categories because of age or medical conditions and moving en masse in October to a new location at 1661 Beacon St. in Fort Wayne.

Byron moved from its long-term home on county property at Carroll and Lima roads in Perry Township. The county commissioners are preparing the property for sale, but it has not yet changed hands.

The celebration, attended by about 70 people, featured balloons, cake, music and rollicking dancing to “YMCA” – plus an announcement of expanded visitation rules. Byron began not allowing visitors to minimize accidental exposure to the virus on March 10, 2020.

Now, because of government-loosened restrictions, officials said, visitation hours for family members will go from a minimum of four hours daily to a minimum of eight hours. Those who live at Byron also will be able to go on outings with family without having to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon return, and Byron's staff will again be able to take residents out for shopping, eating or entertainment.

Byron officials attributed the lack of cases to diligence in infection-control procedures, which include both the residents' and staff members' frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer, proper face mask wearing, extended cleaning and sanitizing of furniture and social distancing.

However, Byron reported 23 COVID-19 cases among staff members to the Indiana Department of Health's long-term-care facility COVID-19 dashboard.

Sarah Starcher, Byron executive director, said in an email the staff cases did not result in transmission among either residents or staff and the employees apparently contracted the virus elsewhere.

“We had staff cases but were diligent about PPE (personal protective equipment), screening for illness and testing and we made sure to do our contact tracing, quarantine and isolation so that there was (the) lowest risk possible of transmission,” she said.

“The staff was amazing with being flexible and remaining committed to keeping the virus out. We had the mindset that it was Byron vs. COVID-19 and we would come out on top,” Starcher said.

Five other long-term-care facilities in Allen County also reported no cases among residents – Kingston at Dupont, Silver Birch-Cook Road, Chapman Place, Life Care Center of Fort Wayne, and Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne.

Ten others reported fewer than five cases, but the exact number could not be determined. The state does not require an exact number with fewer than five cases to avoid identifying individual patients.

The dashboard lists 44 Allen County facilities.

