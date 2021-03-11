Charging station grant amended

Fort Wayne Public Works will add more electric vehicle charging stations than previously intended after City Council members asked officials to find ways to more equitably distribute the equipment throughout the city.

Originally, Public Works identified 10 locations for 27 additional charging stations as part of a $90,000 grant program from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The city's share of the installation cost of those charging stations is $254,142.

None of the locations identified were in southeast Fort Wayne or near the airport.

However, the Public Works department has committed to adding five more charging stations in south Fort Wayne, in addition to those identified through the grant program, said Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th.

At Tucker's request, the bill accepting the grant funding was amended to include that commitment. The amended bill was approved in a 6-3 vote.

The locations identified as part of the grant are Meijer at Dupont and Diebold roads; Memorial Coliseum; Berry Street; Wayne Street; Meijer on Lima Road; the downtown Allen County Public Library; Ash Brokerage parking garage; Meijer on Maysville Road; and Jefferson Pointe.

The additional locations identified are Kroger at Southgate Plaza; Kroger on Bluffton Road in Waynedale; Clyde Theatre area in Quimby Village; Renaissance Pointe YMCA on Bowser Avenue; and the Public Safety Academy.

Installations at those locations have not been finalized, as the city will need to secure approval from property owners.

If Public Works cannot get approval within 90 days, it will need to identify alternative sites and present them to City Council. The city controls the Public Safety Academy property.

It's not clear how much the additional stations will cost.

Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena said the locations were identified based on traffic volume in order to submit a competitive grant application. City staff initially identified 38 locations throughout the city, he said, but eventually winnowed that list down to 10 based on traffic volume and other grant requirements.

“Every location we identified had traffic in the range of 50,000 vehicles a day or more. So that's why we ended up with the 10 locations that we did,” Gunawardena said. “If we had identified locations with low volume, we feel we might not get the grant approved. That doesn't mean we don't want to continue installing infrastructure.”

Tucker said she's pleased Public Works was able to come up with more locations but said that should have happened without prodding from the council.

“Those are the things that keep systematic decline in areas of disparity,” she said. “We have to look for opportunities. We go through all of the United Front equity, diversity training and it only impacts us positively when we look for opportunities like this to be able to create real, equitable change within a community.”

