Suracks requesting OK for new heliport

Sometimes two heliports are better than one.

That appears the case for Chuck and Lisa Surack, a well-known Fort Wayne couple behind a request for a special use for a private heliport on property near their home on Leesburg Road.

The property containing the home already has a heliport, according to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services. The request will be considered Wednesday by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals during a public hearing.

The application was made under the name Lisa Marie Enterprises, 5501 U.S. 30, also the address of Sweetwater Sound, the music and music technology supply company Chuck Surack founded and for which he is chief executive officer.

His wife's first and middle names are Lisa Marie. She signed the application as “sole member” of Lisa Marie Enterprises.

The heliport is planned for undeveloped property at 6107 Leesburg Road, a 22.5-acre rural property that abuts a 23-acre undeveloped rural property under similar ownership and a 47-acre property containing the Suracks' home.

The application states the proposed heliport will “not increase air traffic in any material way.” Noise on takeoffs and landings will be minimized because they will take place above the abutting vacant properties “until higher altitudes are reached as to avoid any potential disturbances.”

The proposed heliport “will simply be (a) secondary location for storage of aircraft and other items,” the application says.

None of the land is intended to be sold or developed “in the foreseeable future,” and the surrounding undeveloped and/or agricultural land buffers the use, the application says. The application says there will not be business uses on the property, nor will there be pole lighting.

Construction is planned to begin by this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

No cost of construction is given.

Chuck Surack is an aviation enthusiast who also owns Sweet Aviation and Sweet Helicopters, according to his profile on the Sweetwater website. He “can often be found at the helm of a helicopter,” the site says.

The public hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 35 of Citizens Square

