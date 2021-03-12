Cabinet heads oppose limits on governor

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration went on offense Thursday – sending a handful of cabinet members to testify against a bill that would curb executive power in future disaster emergencies.

But the Senate Rules Committee didn't take it well. Members sniped at agency leaders and questioned why the governor is so threatened by the legislature having a seat at the table.

“We had our hands tied,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne.

That's because the bulk of the pandemic occurred when the legislature wasn't in session.

The four-hour hearing was specifically on House Bill 1123 but focused in general on the role of the executive and legislative branches during long emergencies. The Senate has its own version of the legislation – Senate Bill 407.

At the heart of the matter is how involved the legislature can be – especially when it comes to a special session. Current law allows legislators to pass a resolution to end an emergency, but Holcomb didn't call them back in for a special session.

The Indiana Constitution says a governor may call a special session but doesn't specify that the legislature can call itself in. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray – an attorney – said he believes lawmakers can because the Constitution doesn't specifically say they can't.

Two constitutional scholars – including former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Frank Sullivan – disagreed, saying when a power is given to one branch it cannot be taken over by another.

“The Constitution sets boundaries the legislature can't cross,” Sullivan said. This includes calling a special session themselves or essentially coercing one, which is the tack the Senate bill takes, he said.

The legislature could amend or repeal the emergency act altogether – the statute giving Holcomb the powers he has used during the pandemic. Or limit orders to 15 days. Or they could change the Constitution to allow themselves to come back in on their own accord, Sullivan said.

He was backed by another lawyer, William Barrett, who said “what the Constitution doesn't grant doesn't exist.”

But Lehman dismissed the constitutional concerns saying, “We need to act. The Constitution will take care of itself.”

Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, said they were only two men's opinions. He added if senators had known the administration had recruited attorneys to testify, the legislature would have recruited its own attorneys to say what they wanted.

Agency heads spent several hours talking about how the executive orders were used to help Hoosiers through the pandemic. They stressed repeatedly how they had to be flexible and fast in making decisions – sometimes in response to federal guidance that changed.

For instance, EMTs are giving vaccinations right now under executive order; retired medical workers were allowed to help staff hospitals and nursing homes; tax deadlines were delayed and no fines were levied; expanded child care options were provided that otherwise wouldn't have been possible.

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration, said if there isn't a state emergency in place Indiana could lose out on $50 million a month in additional nutrition assistance. That's because some federal programs require a state finding along with a federal one.

The purpose of the testimony was to show the depth of the orders beyond just closing businesses in the first months and implementing a mask requirement – the oft criticized parts of the orders.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the legislature had the foresight decades ago to create an emergency law that has saved Hoosier lives during this pandemic.

The most continuous dialogue was with Stephen Cox, director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Cox said the legislature should wait until after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and there is time to review lessons learned before changing the law, comparing it to a fire that is still burning.

After he noted a special hotline that legislators could use to ask questions, Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said she had never heard of that and neither had her colleagues.

“Is there a problem with the legislature knowing what's going on?” Glick asked. Cox replied, “No ma'am.”

Cox said the hotline was used 780 times – about 600 by legislators or their staff. Four times, Glick's staff used the hotline, the governor's office said.

Glick added she wants to know the end game plan so she can be responsive to her constituents and she doesn't get to talk to Box or the governor every week.

“We want to know what is going on,” she said.

Cox said that if the legislature becomes involved in future emergencies, agencies will have to spend time and resources working with lawmakers rather than handling the emergency directly.

No vote was taken on the bill as Bray said the House and Senate are trying to come up with compromise language between the two versions.

